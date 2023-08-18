Ten years ago, Christy Stempky and Emily Eckhart reconnected with a mission to bring health and wellness into their hometown, Cheboygan.

“All the way back in 2013, Emily and I got together after leaving. Going opposite directions after high school and realizing how amazing the town that we grew up in was but needed wellness practices and primary care. And so the seed was planted and then we started to figure out what we needed to do to bring that here” Stempky said.

Today, Christy and Emily are proud owners of Nourish, a locally sourced gluten-free restaurant and the only one in the area.

“Really the driving force was wanting to be able to offer a whole local food option in our hometown. You know, we’re not doing this business to, like, become millionaires. We’re really doing it for a passion project because it it does make us feel good to offer something like so unique and so conscious, you know, like there’s not a decision that we make here that isn’t based off of wellness and what would be best for everyone” said Eckhart.

Nourish EATery brings whole food nutrition to the community - Part 2

On top of home cooked meals made from local ingredients, Nourish also has a movement studio that offers wellness coaching and yoga classes along with a fresh farm market to shop local and Michigan goods.







