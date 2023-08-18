NMC in Traverse City getting new employment services

Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City is partnering with Edustaff to accommodate the college’s tight budget.

Edustaff is a third-party staffing firm located in Kentwood. Using the new system will allow the college to eliminate using professors that teach on a limited term contract and are ineligible for tenure.

NMC says that it is the best thing for their school despite being met with some debate.

“For people who are already here and may be partially vested in the system, they’re going to have the choice to continue to stay in the system,” said Mark Liebling of NMC. “We’re not going to force them to go over the Edustaff. Our onboarding process and acculturation process, the kinds of trainings that we put them through. None of that is changing.”

With the new change, NMC says they will be continuing the partnership for the “foreseeable future.”