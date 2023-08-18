Keep summer alive with these fun and easy welcome mats

As much as we would love for the summers here in Northern Michigan to last forever, the winds are starting to bring with them the first crisp previews of autumn. But there is no reason that you cannot capture the summer time fun to be enjoyed all year round.

That is why we chat with Julie Loven “The Effortless Girl” about a fun, family-friendly, and budget conscious DIY project that will bring the memories of summer flooding back even when we find ourselves in the thick of winter.

Festive Summertime Welcome Mat (Picasa)

These Watermelon Welcome Mats are a fun way to welcome visitors to your home while keeping the summer vibes alive. With a simple shopping list and easy clean-up, this is a great craft for kids to take a break from the stresses of preparing for the new school year.

