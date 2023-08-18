Highlighting Military recruitment and why numbers are down

Military branches have seen a decline in recruit numbers over the past couple years. Thoughts on why has been tied to unemployment but even with more options, numbers aren’t where they used to be.

Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Matthew Weiss is author of We Don’t Want you Uncle Sam: Examining the Military Recruiting Crisis with Generation Z. The book highlights a range of topics including new morals and beliefs that comes with the new generation and preferences for substance use.

The book has reached number one on Amazon’s Military Policy category, and Weiss is here to discuss the topics of his research more in depth.