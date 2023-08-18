Haley’s Hot Takes: Adele, Britney Spears and More!

“Barbie” is now Warner Brother’s biggest movie ever in the American box office. This now beats Christopher Nolan’s Batman “The Dark Knight”.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged after being together since 2019!

In other exciting news, Adele did a gender reveal at her concert for a New York couple. They are having a boy!

Madonna is going back on tour after some health issues! Her tour starts in London in October!

Britney Spears and her husband of 14 months, Sam Ashgari are getting a divorce. They met in 2016 on the set of a music video and got engaged in 2021. Hoping the best for Britney!

Raquel (or Rachel?) Leviss is now opening up about her cheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules” She did not like how she was the villain of the season.

