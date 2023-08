It’s that time for farm stands full of corn and other vegetables. If you have some sweet corn, onions, celery and other vegetables you want to use, Chef Sherry has another recipe for you!

Chef Sherry is cooking up corn chowder and bread bowls to get you in the mood for fall. Watch the delicious preparations and imagine the delicious smells of bacon and the rest of the chowder brewing.

For the full recipe, check out Chef Sherry’s full instructions.