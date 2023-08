If you’re looking to add some speed to your weekend, check out the 10th annual ORV Fun Fest in Gladwin on Aug. 19! The event will be taking place all day at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds. If you haven’t registered yet but still want to come out and ride, it’s not too late.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher talked with Carrie Will, the Executive Director of the Gladwin Chamber of Commerce to learn more about the event and how you can still get involved.