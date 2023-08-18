Anonymous tip leads to probation arrest, seizure of meth, TNT detectives say

An anonymous tip submitted to the Cadillac Area Silent Observer tip line that a Marion resident was using and selling methamphetamine from their residence while on probation led to an arrest, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office then did a compliance check of the probationer on Aug. 16. During the compliance check, which consisted of searching the areas of the residence accessible to the probationer, TNT detectives said they found more than 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a scale, unused baggies and drug paraphernalia.

Also in the home were two children, officials said.

The probationer was arrested for probation violations, and charges are being sought against the probationer and their coinhabitants for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, officials said.

MDOC Probation and Parole was assisted by TNT, Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies and K-9.

Silent Observer Tipsters can be rewarded for tips leading to arrests in the amount of up to $5,000. You can contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 800-528-8234 or 231-779-9215. You can also leave tips on their website at https://casotips.com/.