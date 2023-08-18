2 strong candidates emerge for interim sheriff of Grand Traverse Co.

Grand Traverse County is a little closer to knowing who the next interim sheriff will be.

On Friday, the county board said two people submitted applications before the deadline. The board said it has accepted letters of interest from the current undersheriff, Michael Shea, and a former longtime sheriff’s deputy, Charlie Jetter.

The search is being handled by a three-member committee made up of the county prosecutor, the county’s chief probate judge and the county clerk. The interim sheriff would serve through the end of 2024.

Advertisement

The board said the two candidates both have strong backgrounds in law enforcement.

“They’ve both been cops on the beat, boots-on-the-ground law enforcement,” said Rob Hentschel, chairman of the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners. “Current undersheriff Mike Shea I’d say has more administrative experience within the department. But Charlie Jetter is also involved in local politics - he’s a trustee in Mayfield Township.”

The current sheriff, Thomas Bensley, is set to retire the first week of September, cutting his time in office short by more than a year.

The board said they hope to make a decision in the next few weeks.