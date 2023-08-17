Two people arrested after troopers find meth, pills, pipes and more in traffic stop

Michigan State Police say that two people have been arrested for drug related charges after a traffic stop in Grand Traverse County led them to finding a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, including evidence of drug sales and distribution.

On Wednesday, around 4:15 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post conducted a traffic stop on East Mobile Trail near Sawyer Road in Blair Township for an equipment violation. During the stop, troopers found out that the driver of the car, a 33-year-old man from Gaylord had two outstanding arrest warrants out of Calhoun County.

During the arrest, troopers found a clear plastic bag in his pant pocket that contained around three grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Advertisement

MSP said that the passenger of the car, a 41-year-old woman from Traverse City, also had multiple warrants out for her arrest, and during her arrest troopers found methamphetamine in her possession too.

While searching the car, troopers found a digital scale with drug residue, numerous empty baggies for packaging, used syringes, pipes with methamphetamine residue, multiple containers with methamphetamine residue, suboxone and unlabeled pills.

MSP said the man has been lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and warrants out of Calhoun County. The woman was lodged in jail for possession of methamphetamine and warrants out of Grand Traverse and Mackinac County.



