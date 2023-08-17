Traverse City cutting down trees in Grand Traverse Commons to improve public safety

A project to improve public safety around Traverse City continued Thursday.

The Pines in the Grand Traverse Commons has seen a rise in the homeless population over the past few years.

The city’s Department of Public Services started cutting down trees in the area to improve visibility for police and emergency access. This comes after an alcohol ban in the area.

Advertisement

The Traverse City Police Department believes the ban and higher visibility will allow them to better do their job.

The work is expected to be completed by next Thursday.