TC Volleyball Beach under partial body contact advisory

The Grand Traverse County Health Department issued a partial body contact for TC Volleyball Beach.

The health department said that a water sample collected on Wednesday and tested on Thursday exceeded the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s standard for water quality, resulting in the partial body contact advisory.

According to EGLE, a partial body contact means that contact above the waist is not advise. This means that wading, fishing and boating is ok, but they are advising people to not swim.

Advertisement

TC Volleyball Beach is being resampled Thursday and the results will be shared Friday.



