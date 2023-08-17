MSP: Kalkaska Co. woman found with 34 baggies of crystal meth outside club

Kalkaska County troopers say a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to deal meth outside a nightclub.

Troopers were called out to Crossroads Showgirls Nightclub around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Inside they found a 31-year-old Traverse City woman.

While they were talking to her, troopers say they spotted an open bottle of beer. They searched the car and found 34 baggies of suspected crystal meth, weighing about 43 grams total.

The woman is in the Kalkaska County Jail waiting to be arraigned on intent to deliver meth and open intoxicant charges.