Man charged with using duplicate checks to steal money from Kalkaska Co. business

Kalkaska County troopers say a man was charged for cashing fraudulent checks in the name of a local business.

Troopers were contacted in February by a business in Rapid City about checks being cashed from their account. The finance manager said she noticed several duplicate checks, with one copy saying “pay order to Gregory Scott Smith.” The checks totaled $5,720.

The business owner and finance manager say they are the only ones with access to the checkbook, and no one named Gregory Smith is an employee or customer.

Troopers got surveillance video of Smith cashing the checks at three different banks. He was arrested on Aug. 12 and transported to the Kalkaska County Jail.

Smith is charged with one count Uttering and Publishing, one count Forgery, and one count False Pretenses over $1,000 less than $20,000.