Free ORV Weekend coming to Michigan Aug. 19-20

Saturday and Sunday Aug. 19 to 20 is Free ORV Weekend in Michigan!

Michiganders and people from out of state can legally ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails, as well as the state’s six scramble areas, without an ORV license or trail permit.

The Recreation Passport requirement still applies in certain locations, including when motor vehicles are used to trailer ORVs into state parks and to state-designated trailheads, and for ORVs operating at Silver Lake ORV Area. All ORV rules and laws still apply to drivers.

Another perk: the regular entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park in Oakland County will be waived for this special weekend.



