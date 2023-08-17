CMU Students and Faculty return from research on Antarctica

Researches from Central Michigan University, comprised of students and faculty, made it back to Mount Pleasant after their journey to Antarctica.

The two month expedition focused on the effects of Earth’s changing climate on the southern most reaches of the planet.

Molecular Ecology professor, Dr. Andrew Mahoon, helped lead the research on the impacts to biodiversity.

“We have a region of the planet that is completely understudied. We know these organisms are being affected by by temperature shifts and ice moving and things like that, " Dr. Mahoon said.

Dr. Deric Learman also made the trip and helped to emphasize the importance that the organisms they researched are vital to the planet.

Dr. Learman said, “A lot of times we think of it as like the things that make us sick, but in the environment, they actually play a really valuable role in nutrient cycling and like food chain dynamics, they’re essentially the things that build the foundation of why we’re alive.”

During the research, the students and faculty had the chance to collect samples from the bottom of the ocean using what’s called a “Mega Core.”

Dr. Learman describes the method to be similar to that of putting a straw in soda, putting your thumb over the top, and bringing the straw back out to capture some of the soda in the straw.

While the experience was rewarding, it was also a challenge for some.

Research student Katie Howland remembers being happy about seeing penguins swimming in “pods like dolphins.“ However, Katie also struggled with feeling sick during the trip to Antarctica. Katie said, “I was extremely sick going down there. There were days where I just couldn’t eat for days straight, just in bed.”

Despite some struggles, the experience brings hope of new discoveries, and for some, a lifetime experience.