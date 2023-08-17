BREAKING: Officers working on an active situation in Big Rapids

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety announced Thursday afternoon that officers are working on an active call.

They advise to stay away from the area of Catherine Street and Platt Ave. in Big Rapids.

The police department said that officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Catherine Street just before 1 p.m. Thursday, to a report of a person with a handgun.

Advertisement

Officers say after they arrived they were able to clear the building of bystanders and are currently speaking with the person.

There is no threat to the to the public, according to officials, but they ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

A joint information center has been set up in the parking lot of Original Footwear, near the corner of Catherine Street and Baldwin Street.

More details will be provided when they are available.