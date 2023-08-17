Avoid rental housing scams in Roscommon County

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Wednesday that there have been reports of rental scams in the area. The sheriff’s office said that homes that are listed for sale are being posted on Craigslist as “AVAILABLE FOR RENT.”

They say it is a scam that law enforcement has seen in the past.

Please look for these signs to help you avoid rental scams:

Advertisement

The listing photos have an MLS watermark.

The listing details are vague.

They don’t want to show you the place first.

They’re ready to make a deal with no background info.

They’re out of the country.

They want you to sign or pay right away.

The asking rent doesn’t match up.

They instruct you to wire money or cash app money

They require a “application fee” to see the house

If you have any questions or concerns please reach out to officials.



