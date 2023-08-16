Woman killed, man seriously injured in Montcalm County when motorcycle tire blew out

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died and a man was seriously injured when their motorcycle had a blow-out on Tuesday.

They say the Greenville man and woman were riding west on Stanton Road around 4:30 p.m. when their back tire blew out. Witnesses told troopers the driver lost control and the two were thrown off the bike.

First responders tried to save the woman but say she died in a Grand Rapids hospital. The man is still in serious condition.

Troopers say neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.