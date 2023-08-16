Sen. Gary Peters stops to discuss invasive insects during his motorcycle tour of Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters made a stop in Leelanau County on Wednesday morning as part of his ‘Paving the Way for Michigan’s Future’ motorcycle tour.

He was shown around the MSU Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center.

He also met with local cherry growers to discuss the recently passed bipartisan SWAT Act. It’s goal is to reduce the spread of the spotted wing drosophila, an invasive species in the area.

“Michigan State leads the world when it comes to agricultural research and the extension programs and the work that’s done here [is] truly extraordinary. We can find a natural way to deal with it...and that’s what’s happening here [with] the research money in the SWAT Act,” said Sen. Peters.

500 samba wasps were introduced to the area on Wednesday, a natural predator to the drosophila. These wasps are as small as a fruit fly and are not dangerous to humans.