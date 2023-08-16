Organizers set up for 20th annual Hoxeyville Music Festival

The Hoxeyville Music Festival is back and organizers are busy preparing for the big weekend.

The 20th Annual Hoxeyville Music Festival kicks off Thursday, and it’s all hands on deck getting the grounds ready for the event.

The festival touts not only homegrown talent, but also nationally known artists, attracting thousands to the area. With 18 bands and a comedian, silent disco and a kids tent, there’ll be plenty of entertainment and the founders strive to make it fun for the whole family.

“Very laid back, very family friendly. I have three young boys as well, so that’s kind of part of been the growth process for us is to try to make it as approachable as possible for people with young families. And, you know, we provide a lot of ADA camping and things of that nature from the little guys up to people in their seventies and eighties, which is awesome to see,” Jake Robinson, the co-founder of the Hoxeyville Music Festival, said.

The gates open Thursday after 5 p.m. for early bird ticket holders.

For a complete schedule and ticket prices, click here.