MI Healthy Mind: Getting better at getting older

Every day we all grow older, and on this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind we will be looking backward and forward at aging today with an extremely active senior, Irene Miller.

Irene Miller shares her 91-years of experience with us.

She attributes physical activity, healthy eating habits, being active in her community and finding positivity in her journey are keys to living a long life.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.