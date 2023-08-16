Mason County Sheriff works to make school resource officers more permanent

School resource officers are preparing for the new school year and this year students will see an increase thanks to state grants.

Those grants, which any school in Michigan could apply for, allowed for three more school resource officers to be hired in Mason County bringing their numbers up from one to four.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said three schools in the county were approved for the grants. The grants funded 50% of the costs for the school resource officers or SRO’s as they’re known. The county picks up the rest of the bill, but Cole said he’s worried what will happen after three years.

“We’re grateful for what the state has given us. And it’s my hope as a sheriff that they continue that because on our own we cannot afford, on county money, to continue the school resource program after three years,” said Cole.

Cole said he’s been reaching out to local lawmakers to see if they can find permanent funding. He said the impact of losing the SROs after 3 years of relationship building would be felt across the educational communities in the county. It would also make schools less safe.

“Sadly, someone somewhere in America is loading magazines and we need to be prepared. I certainly hope and pray it’s not in our community, but if it is, we will have an officer presence in those schools this fall,” said Cole.

SROs spent the day conducting active training exercises at a nearby school. One of the many areas these resource officers need to be skilled in.

SRO David Barnett, who worked at Ludington Elementary last year, said he’s looking forward to this next year.

“I got my first year under my belt, so I have a better understanding of what I’m doing. I’m by no means am I a veteran, but I’m excited to get back into the swing of things,” said Barnett.

Meanwhile, first year SROs, both from road patrol, Luke Postma and Adam Lamb said they have specific goals for their new role.

“The whole reason I got into law enforcement was to work in a school,” said Postma.

“I’m excited. I am a little nervous. There’s a lot of things I’m learning here in the last two weeks,” Lamb said.

Sheriff Cole also said they hope their presence in the schools may spark a student’s interest in becoming a police officer in the future.