It’s not too late to plan your 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk

It may be saddening to some that the end of summer is quickly approaching, but the good news is that Labor Day is also around the corner. That means the 2023 Mackinac Bridge walk on Sept. 4 is scheduled to take place for the 65th time!

“The end of summer in northern Michigan is always bittersweet, but also means that Labor Day and the Mackinac Bridge Walk is upon us,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “Whether you’ve participated in the walk many years ago, joined us for the past few events, or never walked the bridge before, there’s still time to plan to walk the Mighty Mac in 2023.”

Based on the success of the recent events, the MBA will again start the 2023 Bridge Walk from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminates the need for busing and offers additional options for participants.

There are three main options for walkers to choose from including:

Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started from once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

Because walkers can start from either end of the bridge when they arrive, there will be no buses transporting participants across the bridge. This is the same process used in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

The bridge will be closed to public traffic during the 2023 walk, from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 4, based on recommendations from the Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles until the walk ends and walkers are off the bridge.

People who are interested in receiving text messages about bridge closures, including closure information for the Annual Bridge Walk, can sign up for Mackinac County 911′s RAVE Alert System updates. There is no cost to receive these updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant’s mobile coverage plan. To opt into this text alert system, text “MacBridge” to 67283.

Visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority website for more information about the bridge and this year’s walk.



