Eat Local: Taking a look at grain bowls

We’ve talked about cherries and strawberries before for Eat Local, but this week we’re focusing on grain bowls.

Twice a month on ‘the four’ we’ll be exploring “Eat Local” which was created in partnership with MyNorth/Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities to make locally grown food not just nice to have, but a way of life for Northern Michigan Communities.

With the region’s best farmers, chefs and medical practitioners, we’ll explore local farms, highlight how food impacts wellness, celebrate what’s in season, find what’s affordable, give meal ideas and easy prep pointers to make eating local not just inspiring, but also practical, accessible and delicious.