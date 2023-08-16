Drug dealer gets 100 months in prison for trying to bring fentanyl and meth up north

A U.S. District judge has sentenced a Muskegon-area man to more than 8 years in prison for dealing meth and fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Jemarion Trevon Flowers sold half-pounds and pounds of meth, as well as fentanyl, to an undercover police officer four times between November 2022 and January 2023. They say the undercover office posed as a dealer trying to sell drugs in Northern Michigan.

During the investigation, Flowers was arrested on Dec. 6 at a shots-fired incident for a stolen Glock pistol with extended magazine, fentanyl and meth. Those charges are included in his 100 month prison sentence.

“This case is an excellent example of state, federal, and local agencies working together to present a case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and getting successful prosecution,” said Traverse Narcotics Team D/Sgt. Olivia Whetstone. “TNT will continue to target dealers who come to our area and this sentencing sends a message to others who plan to do the same as Mr. Flowers did.”

The DEA, ATF, Home Security, MSP, Muskegon Police, Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING), Traverse Narcotics Team (TNT) and the West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) all contributed to the investigation.