Crews battle Goose Marsh wildfire in Whitefish Twp. in the Upper Peninsula

The fire, called the Goose Marsh Fire due to its proximity to a nearby marsh, was reported Tuesday evening and is now contained. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday that the fire is estimated at 35 acres in size, but is now contained.

Several bulldozers, large water units and all-terrain vehicles are being used to access and fight the blaze.

In a social media post by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the location of the fire was “North of the Vermillion and Dam Rd intersection” in Whitefish Township.

The social media post also stated there was no threat to homes. The crews were hopeful calm winds would help contain the fire.

The DNR is assisted by firefighters from the Whitefish Township Fire Department and Hulbert Township Fire Department. Other agencies assisting include the Whitefish Township EMS, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Bay Mills Police Department and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

The fire cause is under investigation.