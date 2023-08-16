A.G. Dana Nessel announces relocation of illegally sunken barge in the Grand Traverse Bay

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the towing and relocation of a twice-abandoned barge that was illegally sunk in the Grand Traverse Bay and left for over two years.

Nessel said the barge was owned by Donald Balcom, the owner of Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City. Balcom first abandoned the barge in the Grand Traverse Bay near Greilickville in 2020. Nessel said that the barge sunk onto the bottomlands, became partially submerged and then released oil into the lake.

In 2021, after being order by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Coast Guard to move the barge, Balcom had it towed to a new location in the Grand Traverse Bay just off the shore in Northport. Nessel said after moving the barge here, Balcom abandoned it a second time.

The barge once again sank, leaving it about 20 feet from the end of a private residential dock.

In June of 2023, Nessel’s environmental crimes unit filed criminal charges against Balcom, which included a felony charge for the release of hazardous substances (oil) to waters of the State, as well as misdemeanor charges for trespass, marine safety violations and placement of fill material (the barge) on Great Lakes submerged lands without a permit.

According to Nessel, the criminal case is ongoing and the attorney general will work with EGLE to confirm the final location of the barge an ensure that it is stored in a safe and legal way.