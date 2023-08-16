All you need to know about the Perseid Meteor Shower

As avid skywatchers may say, there is always something fascinating going on above us. If you want to get out and view the night sky, you might see a little more than stars!

The Perseid meteor shower has been giving a show to those who happen to look up at just the right time. The meteors originate from the debris left behind from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The comet discovered in 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle is 16 miles across and takes 133 years to orbit the Sun.

Each year, the Earth orbits through debris trails which lets the chunks interact with our atmosphere. When the debris enters the atmosphere they dissolve into a fiery streak in the sky!

The Perseids streak through the sky most noticeably between July 14 to Sept. 1, with the chance to see the most in mid-August. This year, the peak was Aug. 13 but as long as skies stay clear, you can still catch a glimpse of one or two every 15 minutes or so.

Meteor during meteor shower By Lori Waltz Dullinger, Clare County (Turn screen to full brightness to best view the image)

Best way to watch the Perseids:

The Perseids appear from the direction of the constellation Perseus (hence Perseids). Since the constellation is located in the northeastern sky in the Northern Hemisphere, find an area away from as much light pollution as possible, and turn your eyes to the northeast.

Let your eyes adjust to the darkness, and scan the northern sky.

Next step, be patient, even at peak the chance was to see 100 meteors an hour but that number has dropped off a lot. Now, You might see 25-50 an hour but seeing just one is spectacular!

When you do see a Perseid meteor, it will be a quick streak in the sky, since they travel up to 37 miles per second.

The best time is in the pre-dawn hours, after midnight but you still might see some before midnight too. As we get closer to the end of “perseid season,” we’re expecting a full moon on Aug. 30. Light from a brighter moon in the days leading up to and after the full moon can impact how visible other features in the night sky are.

Again, be patient and just have fun viewing the night sky!

Meteor during meteor shower By Lori Waltz Dullinger, Clare County

Check out the latest forecast for all of your sky-viewing needs, with the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team.

