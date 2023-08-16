1907 Snow engine putting on a show at the Buckley Old Engine Show

You can see anything from antique tractors to steam engines at the Buckley Old Engine Show.

But for the first time, there is something special, ready to be shown off after years of preservation work.

It’s a 1907 Snow engine, and a few weeks ago, it hasn’t run since 1964.

“It’s the only one left known to exist. There are other Snow engines, but this is the only tandem snow engine,” said Jim Luper on the executive board for the Buckley Old Engine Show.

“The snow engine is a gas compressor engine that was used in West Virginia to pump natural gas from the field to a usable point towards Pennsylvania and New York, is what I was told,” added Tony Suykerbuyk, leader of the preservation work on the Snow engine.

The Buckley Old Engine and Thresher Club spent the last 15 years preserving the Snow engine.

“I’d say 50% of the bearings, springs, pistons. Everything is in good shape. That’s really good enough to put a show on at this time. We’re going to be running it at lower or half the cylinders or less,” explained Suykerbuyk. “Three weeks ago is the first time that it fired on propane because we don’t have natural gas, and it’s the first time it’s tasted gas and oil, and it loves it.”

You can see the Snow engine put on a show Thursday through Sunday, at the Buckley Old Engine Show at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



