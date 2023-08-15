Women born and raised in Hawaii heading back to Maui from Cadillac to help with relief efforts

People in Maui need your help while they are facing a trying time.

Sharina Husted was born and raised in Hawaii. She came to Michigan to study at Michigan State University, and she now lives in Cadillac.

“Maui is completely devastated. Like what has happened there is horrific. And I think families are really hurting and struggling, so many people have lost loved ones and lost everything,” she says.

Advertisement

All of her family is still in Hawaii, and they are working endlessly through all the adversity.

“We’ve got a bunch of displaced people, people that are opening their homes to ten people that are living in their house, 26 people in another house just to provide housing and shelter,” says Husted.

The devastation in Hawaii comes back home to Northern Michigan with a lot of people have family or friends or have resided on the island of Maui. Many Michiganders are working to see how they can help those in Hawaii.

“I think the best way I think right now… it’s not supplies that are needed. It’s more of the finances to help move things forward, because to send anything to the island is more expensive than probably what it’s worth. If people can donate and give, and I think be smart about how you give because there’s so many scams right now, people are taking a terrible situation and using it for their own advantage. I think to make sure that the source that you’re giving to is a trusted source organization, somebody that you know,” says Husted.

Advertisement

And one way that you can help locally is by donating through Grace Bible Church in Cadillac, or in Maui.

“I think to make sure that the source that you’re giving to is a trusted source organization, somebody that you know. And Grace Bible Church, Maui, is handling financial donations and an offer saying that 100% of what is given goes directly to the people that are in need and it goes to the Maui fires,” she says.

And their church in Maui is an evacuation site for housing families, feeding first responders, and distributing supplies. Sometimes, they feed upwards of 400 people.

Husted isn’t just working in Cadillac to try to raise funds, she is going as far as flying out to the island to do what she can to help.

Advertisement

“Tomorrow morning, I’m actually flying and I’m going to be there on Maui. My brother called and said, I need you here, like we need you here,” she says.

She bought a one-way ticket to Hawaii not knowing how long she will be there, or what the current conditions are like.

“I would say I think it’s really hard to understand the devastation that’s happened on the island. I think if you think of Cadillac, because we all know Cadillac, if you would imagine from Big Boy all the way to Meijer on Mitchell Street and all of that turned to ruins and ashes and then a pretty good expanse in between there. That is what has happened on our island, and that’s just one area of three areas that have been hit and so families are hurting, and they need help,” she says.

According to a research center managed by the University of Hawaii more than 2,000 acres of land have been burnt. This is the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history and people in Maui are in desperate need of help.

Advertisement

“Anything that someone can do to help would be a great blessing,” she says.

You can donate directly to those in Hawaii through Grace Bible Church.