Why are the leaves changing early in Michigan this year?

From Ishpeming to Lansing, Michiganders have started to notice that while it might only be mid-August, the leaves are starting to change. Some viewers even told us that they started to notice the change in mid to late July!

No year is the same when it comes to “color changing season,” and there’s no doubt it’s happened “early” before, but what’s going on with some leaves changing super early this year?

The reason behind color changes on the leaves (whether that’s a maple, oak, beech, or other plants) is a chemical process, based on photosynthesis. Sunlight helps produce chlorophyll and break it down. That process gives the leaves their green color. Typically, when the nights get longer (which happens day by day after the summer equinox on June 21) the chlorophyll production gets slower until there is no more. After the chlorophyll is all gone, it gives the chance for the carotenoids and anthocyanin (both organic chemicals that create colors like orange, red and yellow pigments) to show their colors.

Since no two autumns are alike in terms of when you may start to notice colors changing, it can get a little tricky to know what normal is.

For us in Northern Michigan, we generally start to see colors show up when our days are noticeably shorter and there is more darkness. That’s usually in late summer and lasts into the fall, depending on location.

Besides the amount of sun, there are many combinations of temperature trends and soil moisture that happen before and during the time chlorophyll is going away. Those combinations have a great impact on when the color change is and how vibrant the colors will be.

For example, if there are a lot of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp fall nights in a row, it can bring out the most vibrant color displays.

So far, this summer has been hot and dry. Late spring and early summer started us out with very little rainfall leading to drought conditions by mid-summer. The drought conditions lead to stress on trees and other shrubbery, which in turn can promote earlier leaf changes. It really depends on the tree and how vulnerable it is to the stress conditions.

The Gaylord area saw only eight days of measurable rainfall in May, seven days in June, and 17 days in July. By the time the rains came in July though, it wasn’t enough for many places to get out of the drought.

Another addition to the color change observations this year is a theory based on the lack of photosynthesis. That reason would be smoke. It’s possible exposure to wildfire smoke and ash can cause a reduction in photosynthesis when the pores of the leaves are clogged.

Since late spring, at times we have seen the sunlight dimmed by smoke from Canadian wildfires. Michigan has seen 17 days under significant wildfire smoke haze leading to Air Quality Action Days. That means particle concentrations at the surface were at high levels, leading to the possibility that plants could have been impacted.

While there is some research supporting plants - like crops - are affected by wildfire smoke when the smoke and ash particles land on plants, we cannot say it is the reason for our earlier leaf change. We can say it’s on the list of possibilities in combination with the rest.

It can be tricky to say for sure the exact reason we’re seeing color already, but the colors are starting, so keep an eye out.

