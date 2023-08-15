What community support would mean to families involved in Kinship Care

When it comes to caring for children without a home, many of us are familiar with adoption and the foster care process. But what often flies under the radar is when family members of children that would otherwise go into the foster system, step up to care for them. This process is called “Kinship Care”.

Unfortunately, as things are at present, families involved in Kinship Care receive no support either through programs or financial support. This is at odds with the fact that by taking these children in, taxpayers are saved large sums of money by these children not entering into the foster care system.

The problem is, these children are still subject to PTSD, behavior issues, and other systemic obstacles that all foster children face but do not have access to the tools provided through the standard foster care system.

These gaps in the support system leave thousands of families at risk both financially and through the child’s development. What the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition aims to achieve is equal access to the tools available for all foster children, regardless of who cares for them.

For more information on Kinship Care and what is being done to raise awareness, please visit the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition Facebook page for a listing of informational events and what you can do to get involved.