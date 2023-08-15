Two restaurants in Downtown Mt. Pleasant celebrating major milestones

A pair of restaurants in downtown Mt. Pleasant celebrate major milestones as they get ready to welcome back Central Michigan University students.

The Bird Bar & Grill has been going strong for decades.

“The history was it started by my husband’s father. It was then passed on to his mother after his death. And then we bought it from her and 1988,” said Lois Breidenstein, Owner of the Bird Bar & Grill.

They’re celebrating 90 years of being a go-to spot to grab a bite to eat and some drinks.

“We have doctors, lawyers, college students, all types of personnel that come in,” said Breidenstein.

Only a few blocks away, another staple Pisanello’s Pizza, is celebrating 54 years.

But they’re starting a new chapter with a new owner, but he’s no stranger to the pizza joint.

“I’ve spent about 14 years now working here at Pisanello’s. I kind of worked my way from the bottom up to the top,” said Lonnie DeRosia Jr., Owner of Pisanello’s Pizza. “I plan on keeping the recipe and menu all the same. We are exploring the options of possibly doing a family night buffet because right now, we only offer our buffet at lunchtime.”

Both restaurants are ready to welcome Central Michigan University students back to town.