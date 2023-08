Treat yourself to breakfast, lunch, macarons and more at 231 West Patisserie-6:45

231 West Patisserie in Marquette makes everything in house from their coffees to breads.

You begin your morning at 231 West with their flaky breakfast pastries or granola.

But that’s not only it! Lunchtime is also a local favorite with their homemade sandwiches, soups, cold refreshments, and if you still have room after that their tasty desserts like macarons!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Marquette seeing some of their local favorites.

