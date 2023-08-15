Sweetwater Floral is bringing joy to people through flowers

From a hobby to a passion that quickly blossomed into something bigger, Sweetwater Floral is a flower shop that began as Kalin Sheick’s side hustle in her barn. Now, she has a beautiful store front in Walloon Lake.

She started out doing flowers for just nine weddings but this summer alone, she is working on over 70 weddings! From weddings to baby showers, to birthdays and graduations, Sweetwater Floral works with all types of events and celebrations to make it the most beautiful day.

Kalin says that you can’t be unhappy working with flowers and that there’s something special about delivering people joy.

“We always say Sweetwater provides magic. We spark joy in people. We allow people the space in the time to, like, appreciate the moments in life that matter. And we feel that flowers should be a part of all of those moments. So, we do weddings. We teach creative workshops to a couple thousand people annually. We teach workshops here and then across the state, and then we’re just like a regular traditional classic flower shop,” said Sheick.

Our Lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher shares the full story of how Sweetwater Floral began and takes us into the studio to learn how to make a beautiful flower arrangement!