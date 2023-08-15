REO Speedwagon & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Party Between The Lines

Presented By: KLT: The Rock Station

Date: September 3, 2023

Location: Turtle Creek Stadium — 333 Stadium Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685

Time: 5:30 PM — 10:30PM

Price: Tickets are currently on sale and are priced accordingly: Premium Pit Admission - $129.00 plus fees, Field General Admission- $89.00 plus fees, Grandstand Reserved - $60.00 plus fees, and VIP Grandstand Tables $400.00 plus fees per table (limited quantity available), 12 person SUITE $1500.00 plus fees(limited quantity available), 25 person SUITE $3000.00 ($60.00 plus added value).

Note: All events are subject to change without notice. Please check the event website for the most updated information.





About REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon

KLT presents REO Speedwagon. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out.

By the early ‘70s, the band’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jumpstarted the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. It carved a path that was eventually followed by STYX, Kansas, Cheap Trick and more. Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” followed, setting the stage for 1980′s explosive Hi Infidelity (received the Recording Industry Association of America®'s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.). REO rode the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.

In 1994, when many rock bands of their era had either broken up, or were feeling like their days were numbered, the REO team came up with a co-headline tour concept that breathed new life into the world of touring. The “Can’t Stop Rockin’” amphitheater tour featuring Fleetwood Mac, REO, and Pat Benatar was a huge success and blazed the trail for the very popular co-headline tours that are seen nationwide today.

Today, fully established with songs on the radio in every city and town they ever set foot in, REO Speedwagon still has that Midwest work ethic. The band has gone on stage and in the studio to work–dozens of albums, thousands of concerts, and countless radio spins. Their eyes have always been on the future and on the road – not a year has gone by where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live, thrilling fans with hit filled sets.

About Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

KLT presents Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs’ LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands. Jett, along with the Blackhearts, performs around the globe and has toured alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters.

Most recently the band completed The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Motley Crue in the summer of 2022. The group’s newest release, ‘Changeup,’ is their first-ever acoustic album. These stripped-down recordings are at once intimate while capturing all the ferocity and menace for which Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are known. ‘Bad Reputation,’ a documentary about Jett’s life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is available on streaming.

Sponsors

Directions To Turtle Creek Stadium