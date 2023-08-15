MSP: Williamsburg man arrested for child pornography on computer

Michigan State Police says 24-year-old Chase Amadeo Brigham from Williamsburg has been arrested for child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force says they started their investigation following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. ICAC says they found more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material on Brigham’s devices after they searched his home.

He’s charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

ICAC was assisted by the MSP Traverse City Post and the MSP Canine Team.