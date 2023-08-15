Last-minute proposal saves Boardman School Building

The 100-year-old Boardman School Building was on the brink of being sold to a developer with plans to tear it down. However, a last-minute offer from two local developers saved the historic building Monday night.

Traverse City Area Public Schools board members considered two offers at Monday night’s board meeting: One that would replace the building with a housing complex and another that would reconfigure the building to add housing.

The original plan from Keel Capital would pay the district either $800,000 or $1.2 million based on whether they could get the area rezoned before March 31, 2024. The project would create a new 26-unit housing complex but would involve tearing the building down.

The other plan wasn’t received by board members until Monday morning. A new group called Boardman Building, LLC gave their proposal that would pay the district $750,000, 18-units and save the school. The plan would bring 13 to 15 units in the existing building and three new town homes on the outside of the building.

Trustees were torn between the two options pointing out Keel Capital’s proposal would provide more, much needed, funding to the district and housing to the community. However, board members couldn’t bring themselves to a decision that would see the historic building torn down. So, they decided to go with Boardman Building, LLC’s offer.

“We definitely need housing in Traverse City, I don’t think it needs to come at the expense of tearing down a historic structure,” one resident said Monday night. “I think both can be true at the same time, keep the existing structure and reconfigure it for housing.”

TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John Vanwagoner pointed out it will take at least two years before construction begins.