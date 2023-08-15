Skip to Main
Kingsley woman arrested for meth, resisting troopers

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
08/15/2023 11:29 AM EDT
Drug Bust

A Kingsley woman faces drug and resisting arrest charges after an incident Saturday in Grand Traverse County.

State troopers say they were called to a home in Blair Township. The homeowner said a women was parked in their driveway and acting strange, and the woman had a kid in the car.

When troopers confronted the woman, Holly Nickerson, they say she became confrontational and even tried to get in car to drive away.

Nickerson was arrested, and troopers say they found meth in her vehicle. The child in the car was taken to relatives.

