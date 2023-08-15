Grant Me Hope: Isaiah

We’re introducing you to Isiah, a 13-year-old kind-hearted boy and animal lover.

He likes to play any type of games, but he says he specializes in video games. He was on the track team and he’s played basketball, but now he wants to try playing football because he thinks he could be a good wide receiver.

He likes to read books and his favorite genres are fantasy and history books.

When Isiah grows up he says he wants to be a police officer so he can help people, and he also thinks he would want to work with K-9s.