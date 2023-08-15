Gotion investment spurs more interest in Mecosta County

With plans for Gotion’s proposed battery plant coming to Mecosta County, other ancillary businesses may soon be moving to the area.

The executive director of Mecosta County Development Corporation, Kelly Wawsczyk, said that they’ve received lots of inquiries from businesses wanting to move to the area since the announcement of the plant moving to the area.

The plant is expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area.

Advertisement

Wawsczyk said growth is spurring other businesses to inquire about Mecosta and the surrounding communities to be a good place to invest. They’ve had over 60 inquiries since Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement of Gotion back in October of 2022 .

Among them are builders, multi-use developers, and subcontractors for things such as retail, housing and hospitality.

“Most are from developers, some are from the stretch of the other side of Chicago, Ohio, just wanting to know how they can be involved with the project or in Mecosta County in general, knowing that we’re going to have growth if this all goes through,” said Wawsczyk.

The Mecosta County Development Corporation said the growth from the expected Gotion plant will create growth, not only in Mecosta County but counties that border Mecosta County.

The MDC will be holding an emerging developers workshop at Ferris State University on Sept. 12.