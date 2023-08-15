Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosts 34th Brown Bag Campaign

The 34th annual Brown Bag Campaign is here.

The campaign is by Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. It’s a way for the community to help children in foster care by donating money to help pay for things like school supplies, counseling and stuffed animals.

You can find little brown bags at Olesons, Oryanas or in your local newspaper to mail in your donations.

“Understanding that their community cares about them and supports them is something that kids, even from a very young age, will remember. And you’d be surprised at the number of kids who come back to us years later to say, I know that this community supported me when I needed them and now I want to pay it forward,” Gina Aranki, the Child & Family Services executive director, said.

The brown bags aren’t the only way you can contribute though, you can also donate by clicking here.