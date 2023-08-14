Wrap up your summer with wine tasting at Chateau Chantal

Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn is looking forward to ending summer with a bang with many tasting opportunities for all.

The winery has specialty cocktails for different seasons, and this summer they have released their frozen pink cocktail with a hidden summer flavor.

Guests can make their way to the winery for a quick taste or make it a longer stay with friends or family at one of their events.

Chateau Chantal will be hosting Jazz at Sunset, wine dinners, wine tastings, and so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the winery hearing about reservations and the full experience.

