Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear planning to move Goffar Barn away from water

A big undertaking for a historic barn at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is happening this year.

The Goffar Barn is almost 150 years old, and is at risk of falling into Narada Lake because of the beavers in the area. The plan is to move the building 80 feet to the east and away from the water.

This is the first time the park has moved a historic building, and they plan to move the barn this fall.

Advertisement

“The footprint of this historic barn tells a piece of the story of why Sleeping Bear was created to preserve and protect this landscape for years to come. Every building is important to the story. If you lose one, you lose part of the story. And so with national significance, losing this barn is really not an option,”

Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear is $12,000 shorts of their $40,000 goal to move the barn. To find out how you can help them reach it, click here.