Muskegon deputy shot and injured, suspect killed in shootout with police

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was shot, and the suspect was shot and killed, after a police chase early Monday morning.

Muskegon Township and Muskegon Heights Police say they were investigating a domestic dispute involving shots fired inside a home late Sunday night. Officers confirmed the suspect had left and was driving a Subaru Forrester.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Monday morning, an off-duty deputy spotted the Subaru and tried to stop it, but says the suspect took off. Deputies, state troopers and officers all got involved in the chase over several miles.

After chasing the Subaru for half an hour, it went into a ditch near the Village of Ravenna. When deputies tried to arrest the driver at gunpoint, they say the suspect shot at them. Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

Muskegon County Deputy Joshua Hankins was hit several times. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Hankins is in stable condition, and the investigation is still open.