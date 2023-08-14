Michigan State Police Traverse City Post hosting opening house

A great opportunity to learn more about law enforcement is coming to the Traverse City area.

The Michigan State Police Traverse City Post is hosting an open house Wednesday to get to know their neighbors in the community.

They’ll have several activities and displays available. MSP special teams will be there, including the Marine Services Teams, Aviation Unit and Emergency Support Team.

There will also be a recruiter there for anyone interested in a career with the state police.

“The community we serve is also the community we live in, so we don’t like to necessarily think it’s just getting good relationship with them, we live here. So it’s getting to know our neighbors more and give them a batter understanding of what we do and how we can help each other,” Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll from Michigan State Police said.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.



