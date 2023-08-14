Help for Maui arrives from Michigan’s American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Michigan Region said that 10 volunteers from Michigan are part of the disaster relief efforts in Hawaii.

One volunteer part of the group is from the Upper Peninsula, working virtually for re-unification.

The Northern Michigan chapter of the Red Cross said the disaster efforts will be ongoing, and that efforts for the U.P. volunteer may be in person soon instead of virtual.

Executive Director of American Red Cross Northern MI Chapter, Michelle Gallagher said that 11 shelters have been set up and there are at least “a couple thousand” people staying in them.

“We’re still trying to to reach out to people who are not able to get to the shelters for whatever reason,” said Michelle. “We’re working closely with FEMA and the government, and we’re partnering with the Salvation Army.”