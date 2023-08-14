There’s nothing better on a summer day than a nice cold popsicle, and here in Northern Michigan a family decided to create their very own.

What started as a request from their daughter to make homemade popsicles for a New Year’s Eve treat eventually became their own business: Harmony Freeze Pops. Matt and Brooke Loeske make freeze pops from locally sourced ingredients.

While a lot of popsicles are filled with preservatives and sugars, Harmony Freeze Pops are made from all natural ingredients like honey, maple syrup, and fruit so parents can give their kids a delicious treat worry-free.

“As parents, you want to do the best thing you can for your children and we’re the same in that respect. And when you go to the grocery store and you look at these treats that are marketed towards children, they’re just bombarded with all kinds of things that are presented as organic and healthy and good for you. And if you kind of peek behind the covers a little bit, you notice that those ingredients don’t really map back to that messaging that you’re getting from a marketing perspective. And so, we wanted to kind of be an example of being able to offer healthy treats for children. You can use real simple ingredients and still get things that are delicious and just feel good about it” said Matt Loeske.

New flavors are added every week and are made right here in Northern Michigan.

You can try a freeze pop on Wednesdays at the Sarah Hardy Farmers Market, Thursdays at Leland Farmers Market, Friday at Northport Farmers Market, and Saturday at the Sarah Hardy Farmers Market and Suttons Bay Farmers Market.

You can also order online at Harmony Freeze Pops LLC.

Harmony Freeze Pops: Made in and from Northern Michigan ingredients



