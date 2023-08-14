Gas prices affecting local Northern Michigan businesses

Higher gas prices are having an impact for many drivers including businesses here in northern Michigan.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the past week. Area businesses, like Patterson’s Flowers that has locations in Cadillac, Reed City and Big Rapids said the price of gas has a great impact on their bottom line. It not only affects what it costs to deliver flowers to the customers, but the costs it takes to get them here.

“As prices go up, our fuel surcharges and delivery rates go up from our vendors because, you know, we have to get things by airplane and then they’re top tier from Miami,” the owner of Patterson’s Flowers, Bob Patterson, said. “So there is a lot of energy and fuel involved in getting the flowers into the U.S.”

Patterson said he can’t recall when prices jumped this much in a short period of time, but said that since COVID, businesses have learned to just go with the flow.